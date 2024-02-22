Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al Nassr To AFC Champions League Quarters With Stellar Performance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role in guiding Al Nassr to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. In a match against domestic rivals Al Fayha, Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory, advancing 3-0 on aggregate. Ronaldo, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, showcased his prowess by scoring in the first leg and contributing to his team's dominant performance at Al Awwal Park.

Portuguese winger Otavio opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 17th minute, heading home a cross from close range. Despite a few challenges, including denied penalty appeals and a disallowed goal, Ronaldo persisted. In the 86th minute, he capitalized on a defensive error, tapping the ball into an empty net, marking his 10th goal in his last nine matches for Al Nassr.

In another West Asian tie, 2003 champions Al Ain secured a dramatic 2-1 win against Nasaf Qarshi, progressing to the quarter-finals. Togolese striker Kodjo Laba and Sofiane Rahimi played crucial roles in Al Ain's comeback after initially trailing to Nasaf.

Former Australia star Harry Kewell celebrated a successful start as the coach of Yokohama F-Marinos, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Bangkok United, securing a 3-2 aggregate win. Yokohama will face China's Shandong Taishan in the quarter-finals.

Ulsan also advanced, beating Ventforet Kofu 2-1 and securing a 5-1 aggregate win. The South Korean team will face fellow countrymen Jeonbuk in the quarter-finals.

The upcoming clash between Al Nassr and Al Ain promises an exciting encounter as both teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals.

Also Read:

Will Xabi Alonso replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?