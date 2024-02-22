Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi Starrer Worth Your Time; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasu, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres today. The movie is produced by Soubin Shahir under the banner of Parava Films. The movie is directed by Chidambaram. The reviews of the movie are out now.





The survival thriller "Manjummel Boys," inspired by real events at the infamous 'Guna Caves' in Kodaikanal, tells the story of a group of friends trapped within the cave without any rescue in sight.



The film stars Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in pivotal roles. Shyju Khalid serves as the cinematographer, Vivek Harshan as the editor, and Sushin Shyam as the music composer in the movie. Ajayan Chalissery handles art direction, Mashar Hamsa designs costumes, and Ronex Xavier manages makeup artistry.

The advance bookings for the film started yesterday morning. According to trackers "What the Fuss," over 95,000 tickets were sold for the film in a single day, resulting in earnings of Rs 1.47 crore. Remarkably, this was from 826 tracked shows, making it an unprecedented pre-booking achievement for a film without a superstar presence. Following Mammootty's "Bhramayugam," "Manjummel Boys" now holds the second-best booking among Malayalam releases this year.





