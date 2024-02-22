Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS Her Weight And Metabolic Age, Fans Term Her 'Fitness Queen'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stated that she had returned to work following a fight with myositis. The actress also established a health podcast to discuss her experience with the disease. The 'Kushi' actress, who is highly active on social media, recently shared photos of her morning ritual while demonstrating her fitness levels.



The post

Samantha came to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a series of photos capturing her ideal bright morning. The first picture shows her working out in the veranda of her current residence. The actress has not revealed her location, but she is surrounded by lovely green surroundings. She also posted photos of the countryside around her, including birds and animals. Fans were most impressed by the details of her body proportions. Despite her illness, Samantha has been her fittest self, as evidenced by the breakdown of her body ratios.

Also read:

Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

Samantha's weight

Samantha, who weighs 50 kilograms at the age of 36, showed a slip confirming her metabolic age of 23. The metabolic age is an indicator of your body's functional age. It considers characteristics such as muscle mass, body fat percentage, and BMR to assess how effectively your body burns calories and maintains good health.

