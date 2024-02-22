ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez Voices Disappointment After Consecutive Defeats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed his dissatisfaction following his team's defeat against NorthEast United FC at their home ground. The Indian Super League (ISL) match saw FC Goa succumb to a 2-0 loss at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

com%2Fwidgets%22%20charset%3D%22utf-8%22%3E%3C%2Fscript%3E-->

This marks the Gaurs' second consecutive loss, dropping points against Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC in back-to-back home games after an unbeaten run in their initial 12 matches. The Highlanders secured victory with a well-directed penalty from Tomi Juric and an own goal by FC Goa defender Odei Onaindia, pushing them to the sixth spot with 19 points in 16 matches. Juric, the Australian forward, notably found the net five times in his last three appearances.

Marquez conveyed his disappointment with the outcome, believing that his team failed to adhere to their playing style. Despite praising the opponents, Marquez expressed frustration with the overall performance and conceded that NorthEast United FC deserved all three points.

"I'm very angry, disappointed with myself, with the players, with everyone," Marquez stated in the post-match press conference. "I think that we played a bad game. I feel that today, NorthEast United FC knew better about what they had to do on the pitch. This is my feeling. As a team, they (NorthEast United FC) were better even though they scored with one penalty and one corner."

Acknowledging that creating scoring opportunities alone is insufficient, Marquez emphasized the need for players to take responsibility, particularly in different phases of the season.

"We created some chances. But I don't explain it as very good because the players were not (at their best today)," he remarked. "They don't know exactly what is happening. And finally, it's very difficult to play a regular season. It's very difficult to keep having good moments and be unbeaten. In some moments of football, if you have played before, you know that these kinds of situations can happen."

This marks the first occasion a team coached by Marquez has suffered consecutive home defeats in the ISL. Looking ahead to challenging fixtures against Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC, Marquez remains optimistic about his team's performance.

He stresses the urgency for an immediate and proactive response from his players to regain momentum. "Let's see. I told you before that you can check the good teams after one defeat," he commented. "Now, after two defeats, I repeat, this is the regular season. The team will finish in the position that it deserves. If we are champions, we will deserve to be champions. This is the real competition again, where you play all teams home and away," Marquez concluded.

Also Read:

UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli