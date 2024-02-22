'Raayan' First Look Out: Dhanush Reveals SJ Suryah's Character From His Directional Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dhanush took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming directorial venture, 'Raayan', revealing SJ Suryah's first look at the film. The monochrome image portrays Suryah holding a glass, exuding a pensive aura, as Dhanush expresses his delight in directing the veteran actor.

Dhanush's social media

In his tweet, Dhanush wrote, "#Raayan Had great fun directing you @iam_SJSuryah sir (hug emoji)." Suryah reciprocated the appreciation, acknowledging the bliss of acting under Dhanush's direction. He responded, "Sirrrrrr it's a bliss acting in Ur direction @dhanushkraja sirrrrrr thx for the opportunity," emphasizing the raw and rustic yet emotionally compelling nature of the film.

Selvaraghav's involvement in 'Raayan'

Addressing recent rumors, Dhanush's brother, Selvaraghavan, took to social media to clarify his involvement in the project. Contrary to speculations, Selvaraghavan stated that he had no role in scripting 'Raayan'. He affirmed, "I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with 'RAAYAN's script or scripting process," emphasizing Dhanush's vision and dedication to the project. Selvaraghavan expressed pride in his brother's milestone project and eagerly anticipated its release.

About 'Raayan'

'Raayan'

touted as Dhanush's 50th film, promises an intriguing narrative, evident from its first look poster shared on February 19. The poster features Dhanush, alongside Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, standing before a food truck, adorned in bloodied aprons and wielding sharp tools. Sun Pictures announced the film's release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman. Actress Aparna Balamurali also joins the ensemble cast.

As anticipation builds for 'Raayan'

fans eagerly await Dhanush's directorial prowess and the ensemble's performance on the big screen. With its raw yet emotionally resonant storytelling, the film aims to captivate audiences across languages and regions, promising a cinematic treat for all.