'Hinduism Is A Way Of Life...' MP Anantkumar Hegde EXCLUSIVE Interview With Asianet News Network

Anantkumar Hegde, the Member of Parliament for Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency, seemed to have been relatively absent from public and BJP organizational activities during the last Lok Sabha elections. However, as the next elections approach, MP Anantkumar Hegde is gaining more active, particularly in championing Hindutva. Hegde, a six-time MP, is gaining attention within the BJP and the party itself, although some senior members are concerned about potentially sidelining him and giving tickets to others. Here's an Exclusive Interview with MP Anantkumar Hegde and Asianet Suvarna News editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: You seemed missing for about four and a half years. Critics are suggesting that your re-emergence coincides with the upcoming elections. What's your response to this?

Anantkumar Hegde : People talk, but not everyone needs to respond to every situation. Following the last election, I engaged with constituents in our district. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, followed by personal illness, which kept me sidelined for about two and a half years. Many people are aware of this. I've been active in the field for about a year now. While some perceive it as a long absence, it's just part of my journey.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Will you employ anti-Muslim rhetoric to stage a political comeback? Is this happening now?

Anantkumar Hegde : I prefer not to discuss pending matters. We engage in various discussions. I interact with people and share information. However, media often excels at cutting and highlighting certain aspects.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Did you need to make such statements to regain political prominence?

Anantkumar Hegde : There's no concept of mainstreaming or otherwise for me. My involvement is natural. However, I appreciate the media's efforts in highlighting my actions.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be transitioning, aiming to present a more secular image. Won't your statements as a BJP MP embarrass him?

Anantkumar Hegde : We must consider our party's background and Prime Minister Modi's cultural background. Economic development has been a focus, and now with improved economic conditions, more promises can be fulfilled. There's no truth in claims that our words embarrass them.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: You mentioned not leaving any mosques untouched. Could you elaborate on this?

Anantkumar Hegde : There's no need to search for a Shivalinga beneath a mosque. It may appear so, but when you encounter a Shivalinga, it brings profound goodness. Places like Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura have been reclaimed. However, there are still hundreds of thousands of temples and monasteries across the country that were devastated during the Islamic invasions. Reflecting on this history ignites a deep emotional response. Have we suffered such immense losses? It seems we have faced a dire situation. I feel compelled to reclaim what's rightfully ours from time to time. This reflects the dignity of a self-respecting individual.



Ajit Hanamakkanavar: How do you perceive the concept of Hindu-Muslim spirituality?

Anantkumar Hegde : It seems like there's an effort to introduce something unfamiliar to us, almost like a drama. Hinduism embodies spirituality; it's not merely a worship system. It's not a narrow concept but rather a collective idea. Those who fail to grasp this are attempting in vain to impose spirituality onto Hinduism. Anyone who denounces evil can be considered a Hindu. This encapsulates the essence of Hinduism. It's not confined to a worship system or any traditional framework;



Ajit Hanamakkanavar: How do you interpret Prime Minister Modi's interaction with Arab leaders, particularly concerning the term "brothers"?

Anantkumar Hegde : We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, embracing all. However, reciprocation matters. Prime Minister Modi's actions demonstrate inclusivity, and we mirror that. Misinterpretations of my statements are common, but I stand by them.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Do you have an issue with Muslims or with Islam?

Anantkumar Hegde : Ideology shapes individuals. We embrace diversity, but prejudiced views are problematic. Muslims and Christians are part of our larger Hindu heritage.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: You mentioned opposition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rather than the Congress party. Can you explain?

Anantkumar Hegde : My concerns revolve around governance. Siddaramaiah openly opposes the idea of a Hindu nation while appeasing minorities excessively. This imbalance needs addressing.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Why haven't you engaged much in state politics?

Anantkumar Hegde : My entry into politics wasn't driven by personal ambition. I adhere to the organizational directives and focus on fulfilling responsibilities diligently.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Did controversy surrounding your statements on constitutional changes disillusion you with politics?

Anantkumar Hegde : I never advocated for wholesale constitutional changes, merely reforms. Despite challenges, I remain committed to serving constituents.

Ajit Hanamakkanavar: Are you seeking re-election from Uttara Kannada in the upcoming polls?

Anantkumar Hegde : I'm a dedicated party worker and accept the party's decision on candidature. My focus remains on serving the people, regardless of my electoral status.