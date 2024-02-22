PM Modi Explores Captivating Amul Exhibition Showcasing Iconic Advertisements In Ahmedabad (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook a significant visit to Ahmedabad, where he inspected an exhibition hosted by Amul, commemorating the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.

Amidst the vibrant display of achievements, milestones and iconic Amul ads, Modi's presence underscored the importance of cooperative movements in fostering socio-economic development.

Amul, renowned for its pioneering role in the dairy industry and cooperative model, stands as a symbol of grassroots empowerment and self-reliance.

Amul advertisements stand as iconic representations of Indian pop culture, known for their wit, humor, and social commentary. With their signature style featuring the Amul girl, these ads have captured the hearts of millions across generations.

Whether it's commenting on current events, celebrating festivals, or paying tribute to national icons, Amul ads have a unique ability to connect with audiences on a deeply relatable level. Through clever wordplay and charming illustrations, they tackle a wide array of topics with a blend of satire and charm.

Beyond their entertainment value, Amul ads also serve as mirrors reflecting the pulse of the nation, offering insights into its diverse culture and societal trends. Over the years, these ads have transcended mere commercial messages to become cultural touchstones, leaving an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of India.

The Prime Minister's engagement with the Amul exhibition not only highlights the government's support for such initiatives but also emphasizes the integral role of cooperative endeavors in India's growth story.

During his visit, Modi is set to inaugurate five new dairy projects, encompassing a range of advancements in the dairy sector. These include the inauguration of Sabar Dairy's modern cheese plant, representing an investment of Rs 600 crore, as well as the unveiling of Amul Dairy's long-life tetra pak milk plant in Anand, alongside the expansion of its chocolate manufacturing facility.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 50,000-litre ice cream plant at Sarhad Dairy in Kutch, and he will also oversee the inauguration of a unit of Bharuch Dairy in Mumbai. Moreover, various dairy development initiatives under government schemes in the Saurashtra-Kutch region will be inaugurated, signifying a concerted effort to bolster the dairy industry's infrastructure and capabilities.

“The total investment of the projects is Rs 1,000-1,200 crore. On February 23, during his Varanasi visit, Modi will inaugurate a plant of Banas Dairy which has come up there with an investment of Rs 600-700 crore,”

said the federation's managing director Jayen Mehta.

Amul's vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed on Thursday, he added.

As each of GCMMF's 18 milk cooperative members proactively increases its milk handling capacity, expansion efforts are underway with the establishment of new plants within the state and across other regions of the country, as stated by Mehta. Amul's ambitious investment plans of Rs 11,500 crore over the next 2-2.5 years stem from the memorandums of undertaking (MoUs) signed during the World Food India event held in New Delhi last November, Mehta added.

“At the event, organisations from different countries made investments of Rs 33,000 crore, out of which MoUs for investment of Rs 11,500 crore were signed by Amul alone. We will make investments in the dairy processing and collection system as well as setting up ultra modern processing plants, among others,” Mehta said.