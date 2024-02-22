United States Helped India During LAC Standoff With China: Defence Secy Giridhar Aramane

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For the first time, India has officially acknowledged the kind of assistance it got from the United States to tackle China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during the ongoing military stand-off.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday said that the United States provided intelligence and situational awareness during the LAC standoff with China.

Speaking at the India-US Defence Accelerator Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit jointly organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence, the Ministry of Defence, and the US Department of Defence, Aramane said: "We greatly appreciate the support and resolve from our friends in supporting us in such an event, basically the information, intelligence and any support by way of equipment will be of great use to us."

The event was jointly coordinated by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Society of India Defence Manufacturers.



Amidst the ongoing standoff with China, Aramane said: "India is giving a faceoff to our neighbour in almost all fronts we have with them. Wherever there is a mountain pass, we are stationed there to face the eventuality... So that way we are there, we are standing against a bully in a very determined fashion,” adding that "we expect that our friend, US, will be there with us in case we need their support. It's a must for us. We have to do it whether we can or we can't, we have to do that."

On the Indo-Pacific, he said India and the US are key stakeholders in the region and bound by shared values and common interests. It must be noted that China has been belligerent in the maritime domain and waging a proxy war through pirates.

"Today, we are witnessing a pivotal moment in the history of the Indo-Pacific region. The Indo-Pacific, with its vast expanse of oceans and strategic waterways, stands as the crossroad of global commerce, geopolitics and security. In navigating the complex dynamics of this region, India and the US find themselves as key stakeholders, bound by shared values and common interests,” he said.

Besides Aramane, others who attended the session were INDOPACOM Commander Admiral John C Aquilino, US Ambassador Atul Keshap, President of USIBC and the session was moderated by Rexon Ryu, President of The Asia Group.