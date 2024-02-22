Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding: Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Share Pictures From Dreamy Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently got married in a lovely destination wedding in Goa.



Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding was attended by close family members as well as entertainment industry friends.



Ananya Panday uploaded lovely photos of herself from the wedding ceremony where she wore a lovely nude-colored embroidered saree with a matching adorned blouse.



On Instagram, Ananya captioned her sun-kissed photos, "Feeling the sun, under the moon. "Surrounded by love."

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a joyous moment with the couple and posted a picture with them and wrote, 'I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead. Love you both so much. Today was so magical."

In other pictures, Ananya Panday poses beside Arpita Mehta, Jaanvi Dhawan, and Antara Motiwala Marwah.

Other pictures show Shahid Kapoor dressed in traditional sherwani clothes, posing exuberantly beside Aman Gill, Ojas Desai, and Pawal Gill.



Bhumi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra,

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife posed together for a stunning photograph.



Finally, a glimpse of Jackky's boisterous baraat parade conveys the delight of being surrounded by his loved ones.