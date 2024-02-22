Bengaluru: Fire Blazes Down Newly Opened Fish Shop At Sampige Road In Malleshwaram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fire broke out at a fish shop located on Malleswaram Sampige Road, causing panic among locals as they struggled to extinguish the flames. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from the shop as flames engulfed the premises. Quick-thinking bystanders rushed to the scene, attempting to put out the fire using water sourced from a nearby public toilet.

Authorities suspect foul play, as this isn't the first time the shop has been targeted by arsonists. The owner had only recently reopened the establishment after purchasing it just ten days ago. The shop had remained closed for several years before Kutty's ownership.

Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene to assess the situation and assist in containing the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by local authorities.

Fire burns down Paper box manufacturing factory in Bengaluru

Another fire erupted in a paper box manufacturing factory located in the Gangamma Temple station jurisdiction Bangalore, causing property damage but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, assessing the situation and beginning efforts to contain the flames. The fire, which engulfed the factory premises, posed a significant threat to the surrounding area. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties resulting from the fire.