IND Vs ENG: Crucial Changes In England's Lineup For 4Th Test Against India At Ranchi

England makes strategic moves as Ollie Robinson replaces Mark Wood, and Shoaib Bashir steps in for Rehan Ahmed in the upcoming 4th Test against India at Ranchi, reshaping the team dynamics for an intense cricket battle.

England's Playing XI: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Foakes, Anderson, Hartley, Bashir, Robinson

England unveiled its playing XI for the fourth Test against India at Ranchi, implementing two changes following a substantial defeat in Rajkot.

Pacer Ollie Robinson and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir have been included in the squad, replacing Mark Wood and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Bashir, who marked his Test debut in Vishakapatnam, demonstrated his prowess by claiming four wickets in that game, dismissing the likes of captain Rohit Sharma and centurion Shubman Gill. Despite this, he was overlooked for the third Test.

While reports suggested that middle-order batter Dan Lawrence might see some action, the team opted to stick with the experienced Jonny Bairstow, who has had a subpar series with the bat. The 98-test veteran retained his place.

The team also decided to persist with the 41-year-old pacer James Anderson, despite calls from certain quarters to give him a game's rest.

Facing the challenge of bouncing back from the demoralising loss in the previous Test, England aims to level the series heading into the final game at Dharamsala.

