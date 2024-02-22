Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Guest List Out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg And Others To Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mukesh and Nita Ambani are preparing for one of their biggest occasions as their youngest son

Anant Ambani is all set to get married. It is nothing short of a great event that will span not only a few days but several months. Although the wedding is slated for July 12, 2024, the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar during the first week of March.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcome business and IT leaders to their pre-wedding ceremony

According to reports in the Economic Times, hearing the names of the people anticipated to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will leave you in amazement. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding location

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently held their traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This Gujarati tradition entails presenting the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods as a sacred plea for blessings on the new marriage. The festivities began in typical Gujarati style at the massive Jamnagar home of Ambanis. With the auspicious event, Anant and Radhika embarked on their journey together, seeking divine graces.