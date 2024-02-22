BREAKING: Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of IPL 2024 Due To Ankle Injury - Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a massive setback for Gujarat Titans, pacer Mohammed Shami was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season
due to a left ankle injury, according to a PTI report. The report, quoting BCCI sources, added that
Shami's injury necessitates surgery, which will be conducted in the UK. This development comes as a blow not only to Shami but also Gujarat Titans, who were last season's runners-up.
Shami has been a standout performer for the franchise over the past two seasons, notably clinching the Purple Cap in 2023. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the preceding season, claiming 28 wickets at an impressive average of 18.64.
The pacer sustained the ankle injury during the ODI World Cup 2023, held in India last October-November.
He hasn't played cricket since the global tournament in India and even visited London to seek an expert opinion on his rehabilitation.
More to follow
