Samantha Reveals She Weighs 50 Kilos, Shares Glimpses Of Intense Workout

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not shy away from revealing her weight on social media as she gave a glimpse of her“best kind of morning.”

Samantha shared a motley of pictures on Instagram, which include her working out with the sea in the backdrop, a piece of paper stating her weight and metabolic rate.

The image showed that the actress weighs 50.1 Kgs, fat percentage is 24.0, fat mass is 12.0 Kg, muscle mass 35.9 kg and metabolic age 23.

For the caption she wrote:“Forever seeking the morning sun... The best kind of mornings.”

Her picture had Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' playing in the backdrop.

Samantha, who was last seen in the film 'Kushi', will next be seen in the Indian remake of 'Citadel', alongside Varun Dhawan. It is directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning