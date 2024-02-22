(MENAFN- The Conversation) An opportunity to work collaboratively with colleagues in the Office of Research Ethics and Integrity to support the delivery of a range of International Safeguards and Research Security initiatives.

Growth opportunity: Become a member of our newly established, collaborative team to support the University's research activity

Further your experience within International Safeguards and Research Security in an exciting, rewarding work environment

About the Role

This is a dynamic and evolving role due to significant synergies with Defence Security and Foreign Interference assessments and emerging imperatives under the University Foreign Interference Taskforce Guidelines.

As the Research Governance Officer (Export Controls, Sanctions and International), you will be responsible for proactively developing, refining and implementing University–wide frameworks to support awareness of, and compliance with, the Defence Trade Controls Act, Autonomous Sanctions Act and other cognate schemes.

Your responsibilities will include:



Provide accurate, timely and clear advice in relation to regulatory requirements, including export controls, sanctions and international regulatory requirements;

Proactively support education and training uplift under the export controls and sanctions compliance framework, so that the University community is aware of the regulatory schemes and is well positioned to meet its obligations under the Defence Trade Controls Act, Autonomous Sanctions Act, 'Guidelines to counter foreign interference in the Australian university sector' and other related schemes; and Gather, review and analyse information, and draft documents to a high standard as required, including policy papers, regulatory reform proposals, briefings, reports, agenda papers, articles and presentations.

Who we are looking for

We are seeking a highly motivated professional who possesses initiative, personal drive, adaptability, organisation skills. You will have strong attention to detail and will strive to foster continuous improvement. Your high-level communication skills will allow you to effectively liaise and build professional working relationships with a wide range of stakeholders from all diversities. You can operate effortlessly and autonomously within a team-based environment.

You will also have:



A degree in a relevant discipline and / or an equivalent combination of relevant professional experience, education and training;

Knowledge of, or experience in, export controls or related regulations (not essential but highly desirable);

Track record of delivering a high volume of complex, transaction-based advice with the capacity to understand and interpret technical and complex regulation, to a range of senior stakeholders;

Demonstrated ability to adapt to, or experience in operating in, a complex, rapidly changing environment;

Proven capability to provide successful advisory service, demonstrating initiative, organisation and inter-personal skills, attention to detail and a commitment to continuous improvement;

Ability to manage competing priorities to achieve objectives within established timelines in a dynamic environment;

Excellent communication skills, including a demonstrated capacity to liaise and develop effective relationships with a broad range of stakeholders; and Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Research, Innovation and Commercialization

RIC is a specialist team dedicated to enabling the University's research and enterprise mission working closely with our academics, professional colleagues, industry partners, funding agencies and government agencies. We have a passion to see our academics and their collaboration partners succeed, achieve research excellence and translate their discoveries into real-world innovation and impact. RIC operates University-wide across all seven Academic Divisions and Chancellery.

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

