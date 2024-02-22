Jeff Bezos resumes selling Amazon shares

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Jeff Bezos, the renowned founder and CEO of Amazon, has resumed selling shares in the company for the first time since late 2021, converting a portion of his considerable net worth into cash. This decision marks a departure from his previous stance of holding onto his Amazon shares.



Bezos executed the sale of 14 million new shares of Amazon.com, amounting to approximately USD2.4 billion in value. Notably, he swiftly completed a plan, disclosed earlier this month, to sell up to 50 million shares within just nine trading sessions. The final tranche of shares from Bezos' plan, generating total proceeds of USD8.5 billion, was sold over a span of three trading days, the last of which occurred recently, according to disclosure reports.



Despite the substantial scale of these sales, it's important to note that they do not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the future value of Amazon shares on Bezos' part. Such transactions are not uncommon among executives, particularly amid rising stock prices in the technology sector.



Indeed, Bezos has executed larger sales of Amazon shares in the past, notably in 2020 when he divested 80 million shares following his divorce. Moreover, it's worth highlighting that the recent sales are part of a pre-arranged selling plan referred to as the "10B5-1 Plan." This strategic approach underscores that these transactions were not impulsive reactions to market fluctuations but rather part of a predetermined strategy.



Examining transactions through the lens of the number of shares sold rather than their dollar value presents a more traditional perspective, emphasizing the historical context of executive stock sales. Bezos' decision to divest a portion of his Amazon holdings aligns with broader trends observed among technology company executives, including notable figures such as Tim Cook of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, who have also engaged in share sales in recent months.

