Retail sales in Mexico dive by 0.9 percent on monthly basis, contracting estimates

(MENAFN) In December, Mexico's retail sector encountered a notable setback, with retail sales declining by 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, contrary to initial estimates of an increase, as reported by the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.



This unexpected downturn followed a relatively modest 0.1 percent rise in retail sales in November compared to the preceding month, signaling a departure from anticipated growth trends.



Further exacerbating the subdued retail landscape, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) revealed a 0.1 percent decrease in total employed personnel within commercial retail companies for December. This decline in employment underscores the broader challenges confronting the retail sector, likely influenced by various economic factors and consumer sentiment.



While retail sales did exhibit a modest year-on-year increase of 0.7 percent in December compared to the same period in 2022, this figure fell significantly short of market expectations, which had projected a more robust 2.5 percent gain. The disparity between anticipated and actual growth rates suggests underlying complexities within the Mexican retail market, necessitating a nuanced understanding of consumer behavior and economic dynamics.



The contrast between November's stronger year-on-year retail sales growth of 2.7 percent and December's more tepid performance further underscores the volatility and unpredictability inherent in the sector, reflecting the broader economic uncertainties and challenges facing Mexico's retail landscape.



In light of these developments, policymakers and industry stakeholders may need to reassess strategies and initiatives aimed at bolstering consumer confidence, stimulating spending, and revitalizing the retail sector to navigate the evolving economic landscape effectively.

