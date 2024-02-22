Over 30 Tonnes Of Desert Truffles Sold At Souq Waqif Auction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since the commencement of the desert truffles auction and exhibition at Souq Waqif in late January, over 30 tonnes of these prized fungi have been sold, said Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi, the General Supervisor of the exhibit.

The auction, which kicks off daily at 8am and continues until stocks are depleted, has witnessed brisk sales fueled by high demand.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the diverse origins of the truffles, sourced from countries including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Syria, and Iraq.

The decision to relocate the exhibit from Al Wakra Market to Souq Waqif was driven by a desire to enhance accessibility. Al Suwaidi explained:“Before it was in Al Wakra market, very far from Doha. We think it's good if we bring the exhibit to Souq Waqif because we are in the middle and people can easily access the location,” he told The Peninsula.

This marks the first time the exhibit has been held at Souq Waqif, offering visitors a more convenient experience with ample parking and assistance in transporting purchased truffles.

Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of quality assurance, noting the presence of specialists to inspect truffles for freshness.

Regarding pricing, Al Suwaidi indicated that prices fluctuate based on the quantity available.

“Sometimes the prices go up and down, depending on the quantity of the truffle we bring,” he explained. As the season progresses, prices are expected to decrease.“We are in the middle season of truffles so the prices will go down.”

The exhibition is scheduled to run until the end of Ramadan, with operating hours from 8am until the truffles are sold out. Free parking for up to 45 minutes is also provided for customers of the exhibit.

Prices for desert truffles range from one hundred to one thousand Qatari riyals per kilogram, with auctions often concluding within two hours due to high demand. The exhibition is located at the eastern square of Souq Waqif.

A study by Hamad bin Khalifa University Press underscored the cultural and culinary significance of desert truffles in Qatar, known locally as“Al Fag'a or Al Kamaa.”

These fungi, belonging to the genus Terfezia and Tirmania, are prized for their adaptability to harsh environmental conditions and have been utilised for food and medicinal purposes throughout Qatar's history.

The white truffles, known as Zubaidi, are particularly esteemed, while the dark brown Ikhlasi variety also holds cultural significance.