Flipkart Group's Ayyappan Rajagopal Moves On After 11 Years

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Cleartrip Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayyappan Rajagopal on Thursday announced his decision to move on from the Walmart-backed Flipkart Group after working for 11 years in multiple roles.

He announced about his departure from his LinkedIn account.

"After 11 years, 10 Big Billion days, 7 different roles, 3 very different companies (Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip), the time has come for me to bid adieu to the Flipkart group -- the OG of the startup ecosystem in the country," Rajagopal wrote.

"From the day I stepped in to onboard the first seller on the marketplace to the last day of figuring out how to offer the best experience for a traveller, the journey has been so fulfilling and enriching," he added.

In his post, Rajagopal mentioned that he will be starting his own venture soon in the consumer tech space.

"Me leaving the Flipkart group, which has been my home for the last 11 years and starting up is my own independent decision since I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur and I feel the time is right to do it now," Rajagopal said.

"It will be in the consumer tech space and it's something that I'm super passionate about solving, and I believe it's a massive problem that's not solved yet," he added.

Rajagopal started working at Flipkart as a senior manager in the marketplace business, specifically as the head of electronics. Over time, he was promoted to Senior Vice President at Flipkart, Chief Business Officer at Myntra, and eventually became the Chief Executive Officer of the group's travel arm, Cleartrip.