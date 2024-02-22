German firms flock to US in search of investment opportunities

(MENAFN) German companies are increasingly directing their capital investments towards the United States, enticed by the robustness of the American economy and favorable tax incentives. This trend comes amidst deteriorating conditions in domestic markets and concerns regarding trade relations with China, its largest trading partner.



Data compiled by "FDI Markets," a subsidiary of the "Financial Times," reveals a significant uptick in capital commitments from German companies to projects in America. Last year alone, these commitments soared to a record USD15.7 billion, compared to USD8.2 billion the previous year, dwarfing the USD5.9 billion pledged to China.



The United States has captured a larger share of German investment, accounting for approximately 15 percent of total commitments in 2023, up from just 6 percent in the previous year. This surge in investment coincides with the first year of implementation of the Biden administration's policies aimed at curbing inflation, boosting semiconductor manufacturing, and advancing renewable energy initiatives through tax breaks and subsidies totaling USD400 billion.



German companies have announced 185 capital projects in the United States in 2023, with a notable emphasis on the manufacturing sector, comprising 73 projects. Among these, the largest undertaking is by Scout Motors, an electric vehicle subsidiary of Volkswagen, with a USD2 billion investment in Columbia, South Carolina. It is important to note that FDI Markets' data does not encompass other forms of foreign investment, such as stock investments or mergers and acquisitions.



Executives from prominent German corporations like BASF and Siemens Energy attribute the surge in investment to a combination of favorable US industrial policies, anticipation of a resilient long-term market, and heightened focus on securing supply chains within the United States.

