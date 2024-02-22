IIT Kanpur, Conlis Global Sign Mou For New Indigenously Developed Bone Regeneration Tech

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Feb 22 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Conlis Global for licensing of an innovative and indigenously developed technology that promotes bone healing and regeneration.

Canada-based Conlis Global is a biotechnology company that helps to bring products from R&D to the market.

The novel technology Hydroxyapatite based Porous Composite Scaffolds is biodegradable and has osteoinductive (bone healing process) and osteopromotive (material for new bone growth) properties for bone regeneration.

They are highly biocompatible resulting in good cell material interaction with osteoblast cells (cells responsible for mineralisation of bone during bone formation and bone remodelling), exhibiting a high mechanical strength and interaction between the polymer network and the solvent.

“The technology facilitates bone regeneration in a biocompatible manner by acting as a carrier for bone-active biomolecules, delivering them directly to the site of an implant," said Prof. Ashok Kumar, Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, in a statement.

"The material is a promising approach for reconstructing and repairing bone defects while addressing the drawbacks and complications associated with technologies that are available in the market at present," he added.

The functionalised scaffolds can be used as fillers in large size bone defects, without compromising the connectivity and structural defects, oxygen and blood circulation thereby enhancing tissue formation, mineralisation, and rapid defect healing.

It can also be used as bone substitute, overcoming autograft limitations.

The primary objective of the invention is to overcome the drawbacks of the existing remedies, other alternatives have been associated with infection and immune related complications.

Henceforth, this technology provides an approach for the delivery of bone active molecules, antibiotics or any other drug for combating the bone pathologies, reconstruction of irregular bone defects and for dental applications as well.

"We are thrilled to partner with IIT Kanpur to bring this innovative solution to the market. It represents a significant step forward in treating bone and joint disorders, and we look forward to taking this to market to benefit patients worldwide," added Dr Sumrita Bhat, CEO of Conlis Global.