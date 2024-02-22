Environmental worries surround Petroperu's bond release

(MENAFN) In 2021, when the government-owned Peruvian oil company, Petroperu, issued USD1 billion in bonds, the accompanying prospectus revealed concerning details regarding its operations in the Amazon region. Specifically, Petroperu disclosed that over the past eight years, there had been 53 separate oil spills from the Norperuano pipeline, a vital asset for the company's operations. This pipeline traverses the Amazon region in northern Peru, serving as a conduit for oil transportation to the Talara refinery on the Pacific coast.



According to Petroperu's own estimates, approximately 20,095 barrels of crude oil had spilled into the surrounding areas as a result of pumping activities along the Norperuano pipeline. Additionally, the prospectus outlined the significant opposition from local indigenous communities to the company's oil production activities in the region.



These disclosures raise red flags for potential investors, particularly those with stringent policies against supporting investments that pose threats to delicate ecosystems. Notably, among the banks involved in offering Petroperu's bonds in 2021 were Santander and HSBC, both of which have clear policies restricting their support for investments that endanger ecologically sensitive areas.



An investigation conducted by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that despite existing policies aimed at avoiding investments that endanger ecologically fragile sites, Santander and HSBC proceeded with the Petroperu bond deal. These policies specifically target investments that pose risks to Ramsar sites, designated wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention of 1971.



The Ramsar Convention encompasses approximately 2,500 sites worldwide, including the Pastaza River Complex, which is the largest wetland in the Peruvian Amazon. It is notable that Petroperu's Norperuano pipeline passes through this ecologically significant area, raising concerns about the potential environmental impact of the company's operations in the region.

