FM Heads Jordan's Delegation To Present Oral Plea Before ICJ

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday is leading the Jordanian delegation to The Hague to present the Kingdom's oral plea before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the advisory opinion requested by the United Nations General Assembly.The request, made through Resolution No. 77/247 on December 30, 2022, pertains to "Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."Accompanying Safadi are the Justice Minister Ahmed Zyadat and a legal team specifically contracted by Jordan for this purpose.Previously, on July 24, 2023, the Kingdom had submitted a written pleading to the ICJ in which it expressed unwavering support for the Palestinians' right to self-determination. Jordan emphasized the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The plea highlighted the Arab Initiative, relevant UN resolutions, and the two-state solution as the only path to achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.Furthermore, Jordan stressed the importance of Israel respecting the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, including its Islamic and Christian sites, for which Jordan bears significant responsibility under its historical Hashemite custodianship.It is noteworthy that this is not the first time the Kingdom has presented a plea before the ICJ concerning the Palestinian issue and Israeli occupation.In 2004, Jordan had previously pleaded before the Court regarding the advisory opinion requested by the UN General Assembly on the legal consequences of constructing the separation wall in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.The ICJ issued an opinion at that time declaring the wall's illegality, taking into account the compelling legal evidence provided by Jordan, which demonstrated the unlawful nature of its construction.