Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.30 To USD 81.71 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 1.30 on Wednesday to reach USD 81.71 per barrel, compared to USD 83.01 on Tuesday, said the Kuwait petroleum corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude oil rose by 69 cents to USD 83.03 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by 87 cents to reach USD 77.91. (end) nwf

