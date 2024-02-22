Oil prices rise amid supply shortages, robust near-term demand

(MENAFN) On Thursday, oil prices saw a modest increase, building on gains from the previous session, as indications of supply shortages continued to influence market sentiment. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for the next month rose by 17 cents to reach USD78.08 per barrel, while the May contract saw a 14-cent increase to USD77.45 per barrel as of 01:50 GMT.



Similarly, Brent crude prices for April delivery experienced a 14-cent uptick, reaching USD83.17 per barrel, with May contracts also rising by 13 cents to USD82.24 per barrel.



Analysts at ANZ noted that the premium for spot prices compared to nearby futures contracts has widened in recent weeks, signaling a robust outlook for near-term demand in the oil market. This positive sentiment follows a one percent increase in oil prices on Wednesday, during which oil contracts linked to near-term delivery reached their highest premium levels in months.



The resurgence of refinery operations in the United States has contributed to the support in demand, particularly following a series of shutdowns that had previously led to a decline in US refinery operating rates to their lowest level in two years.



Investors and industry watchers are eagerly anticipating the release of official data from the Energy Information Administration, scheduled for 16:00 GMT on Thursday. This release, delayed by a day due to a holiday in the United States, is expected to provide further insights into supply and demand dynamics within the oil market, which could further influence price movements in the coming sessions.

