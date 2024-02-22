Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

enhanced oil recovery market

share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market size reached US$ 59.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 111.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry:

Technological Advancements in EOR Techniques:

The enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market is significantly influenced by technological advancements. These advancements include the development of more efficient chemical EOR methods, thermal recovery techniques, and gas injection systems, which have greatly expanded the potential for extracting additional oil from existing fields. Innovations, including nano-EOR and microbial EOR are also emerging, offering environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions. The integration of digital technologies, such as AI and IoT for monitoring and optimizing EOR operations further enhances the efficiency of these processes.



Environmental and Sustainability Concerns:

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is increasingly influencing the EOR market. There is a rising demand for EOR methods that have a reduced environmental footprint, such as CO2-EOR, which also aids in carbon capture and storage. This method not only enhances oil recovery but also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning EOR projects with global climate change mitigation strategies. Additionally, regulatory pressures and societal expectations are pushing the industry towards more environmentally responsible practices, thereby influencing the development and adoption of cleaner and more efficient EOR technologies.



Depletion of Existing Oil Reserves:

The depletion of conventional oil reserves is a critical factor propelling the EOR market. As these reserves diminish, the oil and gas industry are compelled to focus on improving recovery factors from mature and declining oil fields. EOR techniques, therefore, become essential in extracting the remaining oil, which is often difficult to recover through conventional methods. This scenario is particularly evident in regions with a long history of oil extraction, where a significant portion of remaining reserves requires EOR methods for extraction.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Basf Se

Halliburton Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation

Fmc Technologies Inc.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

Praxair Inc.

Secure Energy Services Inc.

Xytel Corporation

Equinor ASA

BP Plc

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)

ExxonMobil Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobas) S.A. PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report Segmentation:



By Technology:



Thermal-Enhanced Oil Recovery

Gas-Enhanced Oil Recovery

Chemical-Enhanced Oil Recovery Others

Thermal-enhanced recovery dominated the enhanced oil recovery market by technology due to its effectiveness in reducing the viscosity of heavy crude oil, thus improving extraction rates.



By Application:



Onshore Offshore

Onshore applications led the market due to the extensive and established onshore oil reservoirs, which are more accessible and cheaper to exploit compared to offshore resources.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America emerged as the largest market in the enhanced oil recovery sector, largely due to the region's advanced technological infrastructure and the significant presence of mature oil fields requiring enhanced recovery methods.



Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends:

Government policies and incentives play a crucial role in shaping the EOR market. Many countries, recognizing the strategic importance of maximizing oil recovery from existing fields, have implemented favorable policies, tax breaks, and subsidies to support EOR projects. These governmental initiatives can significantly lower the investment risks and enhance the profitability of EOR operations. In some regions, policies are specifically tailored to encourage the adoption of environmentally sustainable EOR methods, aligning with global efforts to mitigate climate change impacts.



Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

