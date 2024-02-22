Tooling Market Report, Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Tooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

tooling industry

. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tooling market size reached US$ 255.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 474.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Tooling refers to the process of developing and engineering tools that are required for manufacturing different parts of machines.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Tooling Industry:

Continual Technological Advancements:

The tooling industry has been profoundly transformed by technological advancements, particularly in areas, such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining, 3D printing (additive manufacturing), and automation. These technologies have revolutionized how tools are designed, manufactured, and used, leading to significant improvements in precision, efficiency, and versatility. CNC machining has enabled the production of complex and precise tools with minimal human intervention. This technology allows for rapid prototyping, shorter production cycles, and the ability to produce complex geometries that were previously impossible or too costly.



Global Supply Chain and Market Dynamics:

The globalization of supply chains and market dynamics plays a crucial role in the tooling industry's growth. The increasing interconnectivity of global markets has led to greater competition, driving innovation and efficiency in tooling. Manufacturers are compelled to adopt advanced tooling solutions to stay competitive, improve product quality, and meet diverse and evolving customer requirements. The rise of emerging economies, particularly in Asia, has expanded the market for tooling. These regions are experiencing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, leading to increased demand for all types of tooling in manufacturing, construction, and other sectors.

Sustainability and Environmental Regulations :

Sustainability and environmental regulations are increasingly shaping the tooling industry. There's a growing demand for tools and processes that are environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and compliant with strict environmental regulations. This shift is driven both by regulatory pressures and a broader societal push towards sustainability. Tool manufacturers are focusing on developing products that have a lower environmental impact over their lifecycle. This includes the use of recycled materials, designing for durability and longevity, and ensuring tools can be recycled at the end of their life. There's also an emphasis on reducing energy consumption in tool production and usage, as well as minimizing waste and emissions.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Agathon AG

Bharat Forge Limited

Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp.

Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (DTR Automotive)

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Omega Tool Corp

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sandvik AB

Siemens AG

Stratasys Direct Inc.

Unique Tool & Gauge Inc. Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:





Dies and Molds

Forging

Jigs and Fixtures

Machines Tools Gauges

Dies and molds and forging represented the largest segment as these tools are essential in various manufacturing processes across industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics, augmenting substantial demand.



By Material Type:



Stainless Steel

Iron

Aluminum Others

Stainless steel and iron represented the largest segment due to their durability, resilience, and suitability for a wide range of tooling applications, making them preferred choices in tool manufacturing.



By End Use Industry:



Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Aerospace, Marine and Defense

Plastics Industry

Construction and Mining Others

By end-use industry, automotive, electronics, and electrical represents the market as these sectors heavily rely on specialized tooling for the production of components and products, resulting in a significant market share.



By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific and Europe were the largest markets due to their strong manufacturing bases, diverse industrial sectors, and high demand for precision tooling across various industries, contributing to their prominence in the global tooling market.

Global Tooling Market Trends:

The tooling industry is embracing digitalization and Industry 4.0 concepts, incorporating IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and connectivity into tooling equipment. This enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, improving efficiency and reducing downtime. In addition, demand for customized and specialized tooling solutions is growing. Manufacturers are seeking tailor-made tooling to meet specific production requirements, whether it's for unique components or materials. Tooling companies are responding with design and optimization services to cater to individual customer needs.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

