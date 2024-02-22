Upgrad Harnesses AI To Translate Certs & Bootcamps Into Vernacular Languages

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21st Feb 2024: upGrad, one of Asia's largest integrated learning skilling and workforce development majors intends to enhance its product diaspora by translating popular Bootcamps & Certs into vernacular languages using AI for freshers and working professionals. "Presently over 40% of upGrad's learner base in India is from Tier 2 cities and beyond where regional languages are more prevalent compared to English," highlights Asheesh Sharma - President, Certifications and Bootcamps, upGrad. Recognising this opportunity to improve the communication and the learning experience, the skilling major has identified Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali languages in phase 1 to ensure the brand penetrates deeper across every eligible household in the region.



The company aims to combine pedagogy with strong human interventions in the form of counsellors and buddies who could speak local languages further making it accessible and convenient for learners coming out of the vast national diaspora. Focusing on regional insights and demand, the catalogue will include courses in Engineering, Data Science, AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps, UI/UX, and Agile Project Management where upGrad has a strong foothold already, while Phase 2 will target Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Product Management, Business Analyst, and ITIL, with foreign languages like Spanish and Chinese. Over 5 lakh learners have been enrolled in the past with the most demand coming out of Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Odisha, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata among others.



Utilising an in-house tech tool, counsellors will address inquiries related to one's education, background, interests, and career aspirations to ensure effective guidance and decision-making. Aligned with GOI's ambition of fostering cultural connection and cognitive development amongst India's youth, this approach aims to bridge the gap between accurately selecting the right program/domain and achieving one's desired career goals. "Most scepticism today is fed inorganically and needs stronger course correction. Online is an incredible tool that has come a long way from being a VC tool vs. an interactive and immersive format that's hands-on and accessible at any given point. Considering that only 7 to 8% of graduates in India are deemed employable, our objective is to substantially elevate this figure by providing millions with some initial support or springboard to get closer to their career aspirations," said Sharma while talking about the business objective.



The company invests significantly in AI-related developments internally and the onset of FY25 marks an important growth and transformative year for the brand. "We've already deployed AI across our operations much before it became the buzzword for building on to learner engagements, we are now taking it a notch higher by harnessing its impact into our curriculum and teaching. There's wider acceptance and a sense of openness amongst professionals of all age groups," he added.



The company may also extend these services to its Enterprise arm soon to further personalise corporate training sessions making them accessible to all strata. India being the HQ, the brand has witnessed 100% YoY growth in overall enrolments and further claims to double down its annual active learners in the next 1 year.





About upGrad



Started in 2015, upGrad is Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development Company. upGrad offers a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's and Executive Doctorates. Additionally, select programs are tailored for enterprise clients under the B2B model, along with other recruitment and staffing services. To date, upGrad has enrolled 10 million+ learners from 70+ countries, boasts a network of 300+ direct global university partners, wide line-up of 2500+ pathway connections, and an enterprise arm with 3000 corporate partners, worldwide.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...