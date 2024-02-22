Ukraine's General Staff Reports 64 Combat Engagements Along Frontline In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 64 combat engagements were reported on the frontline in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force targeted 10 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, one enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber and three reconnaissance UAVs were shot down.

“Over the past day, 64 combat engagements took place. In total, Russian invaders carried out 3 missile attacks and 113 airstrikes, as well as 105 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

During the night, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 8 of the 10 Shahed UAVs used by Russian occupiers to attack Ukraine.

The enemy launched airstrikes on Mylove, Vilkhuvatka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazne, Mytrofanivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Lyman, Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, New York, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Stepove, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk regions; Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky and Chornobaivka of the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted to attack three times near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units six times near the settlements of Terny and Vyimka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled two attacks by occuppiers near Klishchiivka and Mayorsk in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces are successfully holding back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces troops 14 times, but was unsuccessful.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack that occurred south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks that occurred west of Verbove and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces are successfully maintaining their positions and repelling attacks by Russian occupation forces. Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy persists in attempting to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day alone, the enemy made four attempts to storm Ukrainian troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Ukrainian soldiers are depleting the enemy along the entire front line, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces.

The Ukrainian Air Force targeted 10 enemy personnel concentration areas and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems. Additionally, one enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber and three reconnaissance UAVs were shot down.

The missile units struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two fuel depots, three command posts, eight artillery units and one radar station of the Russian invaders.