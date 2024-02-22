Turkmenistan Unveils Project To Expand Freight Transportation That Includes Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Turkmen Railways agency is launching routes along major
transit corridors to organise international freight transportation
on schedule, Azernews reports.
The project plans to expand its geographical coverage from
neighbouring countries to Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan along
the Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan and Georgia-Azerbaijan-Caspian
Sea-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan routes, as well as from Russia to the
Persian Gulf countries and India.
The new service is expected to be able to take up to 90% of cargo
volume from alternative delivery routes, such as road
transportation, in the future.
It is worth noting that this initiative of Turkmenistan will
boost the Middle Corridor, which connects the networks of container
rail freight transportation between China and the European Union
through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye, and
Eastern Europe.
Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links
ferry terminals in the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway
systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye,
Ukraine, and Poland.
The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from
China to Turkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
opposite direction.
A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107884277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.