Currency markets await business surveys amid dollar stability

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the dollar remained relatively steady as traders anticipated forthcoming business activity surveys, which are expected to offer insights into the economic strength of major global economies and consequently influence interest rate expectations worldwide. Of particular interest are the preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for the US, UK, and Eurozone, scheduled for release later in the day, which will provide valuable assessments of both the manufacturing and services sectors.



In early Asian trading, the euro saw a slight uptick of 0.11 percent to USD1.0831, while sterling settled at USD1.2638. Conversely, the dollar strengthened against the yen, surpassing the 150 level and reaching 150.34 yen in recent transactions.



Policy makers, notably from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have expressed reservations regarding market expectations of multiple interest rate cuts across global economies throughout the year. They attribute this stance to persistent inflationary pressures and the perceived risks associated with reducing interest rates prematurely, emphasizing the importance of ensuring economic conditions warrant such actions.



The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, disclosed on Wednesday, reinforced the notion that the US central bank is not inclined to rush into interest rate reductions.



Meanwhile, the Australian dollar saw a modest increase of 0.07 percent to USD0.65565, while the New Zealand dollar reached its highest level in a month, reaching USD0.6198.



Overall, the dollar index experienced a slight dip of 0.06 percent, settling at 103.92, as currency markets awaited further cues from the upcoming business surveys and ongoing deliberations among central bankers regarding monetary policy.

