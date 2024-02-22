US Army Destroys Anti-Ship Missiles, Houthi Drone - CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Wednesday that they destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles and a drone launched from Houthi-held areas of Yemen.

(CENTCOM) stated in a tweet on their X account: "On Feb. 21, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea".

The statement added, "Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region."

(CENTCOM) pointed out that "These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels".

The U.S. condemned the continuations of Houthi militia's strikes against merchant vessels especially the ones that carries the humanitarian aid for Yemen. (end)

