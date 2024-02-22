Lula And Blinken Support Palestinian Statehood

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a landmark meeting on Wednesday, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken found common ground on forming a Palestinian state.



They convened at Brazil's Palácio do Planalto, highlighting the urgency of reforming the UN Security Council, where the U.S. has a permanent seat.



Their discussion emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, underscoring that peace in the region hinges on a Palestinian state.



This stance reflects both countries' historical positions, despite lacking a detailed strategy to persuade Israel.



However, the U.S. vetoed a UN resolution for an immediate Israel-Hamas ceasefire, marking its third veto.







U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield cited the ongoing hostage situation by Hamas as the veto's rationale.



She argued that a ceasefire without resolving the hostage issue wouldn't lead to lasting peace.



The vetoed resolution, supported by 13 of the 15 council members and proposed by Algeria, aimed to halt the violence.



It suggested that voting against it would imply endorsing the violence against Palestinians.



In response, the U.S. has proposed a new resolution, demanding a ceasefire only after the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas.



Lula reiterated the need for UN Security Council reform and improvements in global financial institutions like the IMF.



Blinken agreed, also mentioning a forthcoming U.S. contribution to the Amazon Fund, building on a previous $3 million donation, to support environmental conservation.









This meeting underscored a shared vision for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East.



It highlighted the importance of international cooperation and dialogue in addressing global conflicts and humanitarian issues.









