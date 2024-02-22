Latin America Rallies Behind Lula Amid Israel Criticism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lula's comparison of Israel's Gaza actions to the Holocaust sparked controversy but gained Latin American support.









At a press conference in Ethiopia, Lula accused Israel of "genocide" against Palestinians, prompting Israel's foreign minister to reprimand Brazil's ambassador.









Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Lula's remarks as "disgraceful," equating them to a trivialization of the Holocaust.



However, Lula found backing among his regional counterparts.



Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly supported Lula's stance.







Petro, in particular, praised Lula for speaking "the truth" and condemned the brutal acts attributed to Hamas.



He also announced Colombia's co-sponsorship of a complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes, highlighting the broader regional critique of Israel's policies.



The response extends beyond verbal support, with Chile and Honduras taking diplomatic actions in light of the conflict.



Chile recalled its ambassador to Israel due to "unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law" in Gaza, and Honduras followed suit, citing the "serious humanitarian situation" affecting Palestinian civilians.



These Latin American countries' positions underscore a complex web of international relations, human rights concerns, and regional solidarity.









Lula's remarks sparked diplomatic tensions, revealing regional efforts for peace and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Israel-Palestine .









Latin American leaders' backing of Lula suggests a joint stance favoring diplomatic dialogue and adherence to humanitarian principles.















