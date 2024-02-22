Dream Beaches And Enchanted Metropolises: The Most Beautiful Travel Destinations In South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South America offers a gigantic range of extraordinary travel destinations that leave nothing to be desired.



If you are looking for emotions, adventure, unique experiences, culture or just relaxation, you will quickly find what you are looking for in South America.



It is home to some of the most beautiful travel destinations in the world. Examples are the Fernando de Noronha archipelago in Brazil, the Caribbean of Colombia and also the impressive“Cidade Maravilhosa .”



The journey from Europe is usually by plane, so far there are only a few ship connections due to the long journey.



Depending on the destination, Frankfurt and Munich are recommended departure airports in Germany, and there are numerous direct connections to Latin America from London, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.







When preparing for your holiday, in addition to the appropriate clothing and the vaccinations recommended for the region, you should also think of a hard-shell suitcase for on the go.



This is preferable to a fabric suitcase, especially for domestic flights or longer bus trips.



Once you have landed on the American subcontinent, you should explore it as intensively as possible and maybe also plan one of the following highlights.







FERNANDO DE NORONHA - DREAM BEACHES AND NATURE ENJOYMENT



The Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil is made up of more than 20 islands. The island kingdom, which is under nature protection, offers pure nature experiences.



Only the main island, which also bears the name Fernando de Noronha, is inhabited.







Visitors to the island quickly feel like they have been transported back in time.



Its paradisiacal beaches, such as Baía do Sancho , also contribute to this. It has received the title of the most beautiful beach in the world several times.



VALPARAÍSO (CHILE) – JEWEL OF THE PACIFIC



In Chile, the city of Valparaíso enchants visitors with its colorful houses and unique flair.



Red, yellow, and greenhouses and colonial-style "Casarões" characterize the Cerro Concepción, one of the highest points of the port city built on cliffs and hills.







Stairs, alleys and streets lead visitors through an open-air gallery under the sky. It is not for nothing that the city has been called the jewel of the Pacific for centuries. Valparaíso is one of the oldest cities in South America.



The Chilean poet and writer Pablo Neruda was also fascinated by her. His home, La Sebastiana, is now a museum.



This not only shows part of its history, but also offers equally breathtaking panoramic views from the higher floors.



BRAZIL'S“CIDADE MARAVILHOSA”



Rio de Janeiro has been given the name "Cidade Maravilhosa" (Wonderful City) for good reason.



Framed by mountains covered with Atlantic rainforest on one side and the picturesque Guanabara Bay on the other side, it is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.







Its many attractions include the Cristo Redentor (Christ, the Redeemer), which stretches out its arms high above the city. From there, visitors get a breathtaking view of the city and coast.



It cannot only be enjoyed during the day. More recently, sunset lovers have also been meeting there.



A dip in the sea at Ipanema Beach or Copacabana Beach also offers an enjoyable way to cool down after a sightseeing tour.







With the revitalization of the old port zone, the Porto Maravilha, Rio de Janeiro has also received a number of new attractions.



There is the futuristic Museu do Amanhã, the AquaRio, an aquarium where visitors can immerse themselves in the sea world in an underwater tunnel, an art district with graffiti by Eduardo Cobra and also the recently uncovered Cais do Valongo.



COLOMBIAN CARIBBEAN



With its turquoise sea and white sandy beaches, the "Caribe" of Colombia leaves nothing to be desired for those looking for relaxation.



In the midst of this cluster of paradisiacal beaches lies Cartagena de Indias . If you want to enrich your beach holiday with excursions into the city and culture, you will be well served there.







The city with the colonial flair is considered one of the most likeable cities in Colombia. Houses with flowers along the streets provide a special charm. Numerous bars, restaurants, and small shops invite you to linger.





