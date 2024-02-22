Global Brands Boost East Africa’S Luxury Tourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luxury tourism in East Africa surges post-air travel reopening, driven by major investments from Marriott and Radisson Blu.









This region, celebrated for its unparalleled travel experiences and high-end accommodations, is now drawing in luxury tourists from across the globe.



Marriott International leads, aiming to open 30+ hotels in Africa by end of 2024, emphasizing East Africa's growth potential.









Investment influx underscores region's appeal for upscale tourism, boasting stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural offerings.









The expansion is spearheaded by not only Marriott but also Radisson Blu and Hyatt, who are keen on introducing new developments and acquisitions.













Strategy targets luxury travel demand, aiming for a larger share of Africa's hospitality sector via acquisitions and deals.

















Marriott plans to open Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts in Zanzibar by 2025, building on the success of its Serengeti luxury safari hotel.









However, this move aims to meet growing demand for premium hospitality in Tanzania, enhancing Zanzibar's status as a leisure hotspot.



Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort will offer 75 modern guestrooms and villas with exquisite design, exclusive programming, and ocean views.









Amenities include specialty dining, outdoor bar, and leisure facilities, showcasing Le Méridien's dedication to exceptional experiences.

















Marriott International aims to expand its presence in Africa, introducing Protea Hotels to new markets and expanding Four Points by Sheraton.



In addition, Uganda, Senegal, and Cape Verde are among targeted countries.

















East Africa's unified marketing strategy as a luxury tourism bloc involves partnerships with global brands.



In short, local entities like Morogoro Mishama Company contribute to enhancing the region's hospitality landscape and attracting international tourists.



This collaboration, supported by ALEPH Hospitality's expertise, signals East Africa's rising prominence as a luxury tourism hotspot.









