Oil Prices Rally Amid Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures saw varied performance but ended higher on Wednesday, reflecting sector trends and the Federal Reserve's latest minutes.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) for April increased by 1.13% to $77.91 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Meanwhile, Brent for April rose by 0.84% to $83.03 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.



The session began with oil prices down from the previous day, amid caution over the Fed's upcoming minutes and ongoing Middle East tensions.



However, prices rebounded on rumors of a possible Israel-Hamas agreement.







Lucas Aristizabal of Fitch mentioned at a virtual event that the Middle East conflict primarily impacts oil logistics, not production.



Fitch views the 2024 oil market as "comfortably balanced."



The Bank of America finds oil prices "relatively cheap" against current global stock levels, suggesting factors are in place to stabilize Brent at $80 per barrel and foreseeing less volatility.









Eurasia Group anticipates expanded US sanctions on Russia following Alexei Navalny's death, with a focus on metals over oil exports.

















The developments highlight how geopolitical, economic, and logistical factors influence oil prices, emphasizing the need for market awareness.









