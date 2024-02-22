Mozambique’S Revenue Sees 13% Surge In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Mozambique witnessed a significant 12.7% growth in state revenue, amounting to 321.921 billion meticais (€4.675 billion), largely due to increased tax collections.



This growth, detailed in a report from the Ministry of Economy and Finance , achieved 92.2% of the year's projected revenue, initially estimated at nearly 349.114 billion meticais (€5 billion).









Tax revenue, 90% of the total, reached 293.589 billion meticais, up 11.6% from last year but 7% below expectations.



Value-added tax (VAT) revenue fell by 45.9%, totaling 63.455 billion meticais.

















Projected 2023 VAT collection: 75.994 billion meticais, deducting 12.539 billion meticais for tax refunds.













Corporate income tax surged by 74% to 90.117 billion meticais, surpassing government expectations by 15%.









The GDP grew by 5.01% in 2023, up from 4.16% in 2022, reflecting improved economic performance.









Additionally, Mozambique saw a decrease in its annual inflation rate to 7.13%, a reduction of 3.17 percentage points from the year before.









The financial overview underscores the link between tax policies, revenue collection, and economic growth, indicating progress towards stability.









