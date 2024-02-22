Mozambique’S Revenue Sees 13% Surge In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Mozambique witnessed a significant 12.7% growth in state revenue, amounting to 321.921 billion meticais (€4.675 billion), largely due to increased tax collections.
This growth, detailed in a report from the Ministry of Economy and Finance , achieved 92.2% of the year's projected revenue, initially estimated at nearly 349.114 billion meticais (€5 billion).
Tax revenue, 90% of the total, reached 293.589 billion meticais, up 11.6% from last year but 7% below expectations.
Value-added tax (VAT) revenue fell by 45.9%, totaling 63.455 billion meticais.
Projected 2023 VAT collection: 75.994 billion meticais, deducting 12.539 billion meticais for tax refunds.
Corporate income tax surged by 74% to 90.117 billion meticais, surpassing government expectations by 15%.
The GDP grew by 5.01% in 2023, up from 4.16% in 2022, reflecting improved economic performance.
Additionally, Mozambique saw a decrease in its annual inflation rate to 7.13%, a reduction of 3.17 percentage points from the year before.
The financial overview underscores the link between tax policies, revenue collection, and economic growth, indicating progress towards stability.
MENAFN22022024007421016031ID1107884218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.