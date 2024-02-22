Guinea-Bissau Aims For Pre-Rainy Season Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Umaro Sissoco Embaló has vowed to hold legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau before the rainy season starts in June, aiming for presidential elections in November 2025.



Despite dissolving parliament in December, he has yet to set an exact election date, suggesting March or April but not confirming.



During a market visit in Bissau, Embaló stressed the necessity of pre-June elections.



He has decided to separate legislative and presidential elections, with the latter planned for November 2025, despite calls for an earlier date.



Awaiting the National Elections Commission's (CNE) update on voter registration, Embaló is ready to decree the legislative election date.



Additionally, he seeks international support for the elections, following the dissolution of a parliament dominated by the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition.







After the dissolution, new alliances formed, including Embaló's party, MADEM-G15, partnering with APU-PDGB, led by former Prime Minister Nuno Nabiam.



Embaló, asserting his leadership within MADEM, expressed regret over internal strife and criticized his main opponent, PAIGC, for their reaction.



He also responded to allegations of journalistic attacks, highlighting his international engagements and asserting his legacy will be recognized post-presidency.

Background

Since independence in 1973, Guinea-Bissau's political scene has been turbulent.



Embaló's presidency, starting in 2020, was marked by controversies, including his refusal to acknowledge the 2023 parliamentary election results.



This led to the dissolution of parliament and raised political tensions, culminating in a brief military takeover of state media.



A new government formed amidst a crisis aims to bridge political divides, despite recent clashes and detentions highlighting ongoing instability.



International bodies like ECOWAS and the UN have condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for constitutional adherence.



Guinea-Bissau's political landscape remains precarious as it approaches legislative elections.

MENAFN22022024007421016031ID1107884217