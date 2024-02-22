Stephanie Siriwardhana Sparkles As The New Face Of Pure Gold By Tiesh

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)





Pure Gold by Tiesh, a distinguished jewellery brand renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Siriwardhana, a globally recognised celebrity and multi-faceted artist, as the brand ambassador.

Known for its array of 18-karat and 22-karat gold jewellery pieces, Pure Gold by Tiesh stands as a beacon of exquisite craftsmanship and design. The brand showcases a range of breathtaking earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that exude elegance and individuality, also available in tri-colours, rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold.

Stephanie Siriwardhana, an icon admired globally for her natural elegance and style, expressed her excitement in being appointed as the brand ambassador, saying,“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed as the brand ambassador and face of Pure Gold by Tiesh. My relationship with Tiesh goes way back; I have been a loyal customer for years. The quality of Tiesh has always been something that I have loved and admired. I appreciate and admire the dedication and commitment they put into perfecting each piece of jewellery.”

Pure Gold by Tiesh distinguishes itself by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design aesthetics, catering to the discerning tastes of the new-age woman. What sets Pure Gold by Tiesh apart is its commitment to versatility, allowing each piece to be worn in multiple ways. With a dedication to inclusivity, the brand prides itself on catering to diverse cultures and ethnicities, offering something for everyone, from beautiful Hindu brides to Muslim brides and traditional Kandian brides.

Each piece from Pure Gold by Tiesh is distinct and one-of-a-kind. Stephanie expressed her appreciation for the brand's commitment to creativity, stating,“I am especially drawn to Pure Gold by Tiesh's unique commitment to creativity and making each moment and story special with their endless personal styling options. The quality and service provided by Pure Gold by Tiesh are remarkable. When you visit Tiesh, it's not like visiting your typical jewellery shop; it's like visiting your home. There is always a sense of familiarity and hospitality, they understand your personal taste making it a personalised and custom experience. I feel blessed to be a part of the Pure Gold by Tiesh family and we have some exciting things in the pipeline.”

The dazzling collection presented by Pure Gold by Tiesh showcases sheer intricacy and timeless allure, with the inclusion of transformative jewellery adding an innovative touch to the brand's offerings. The brand's fusion of traditional and trendsetting elements allows customers to express their individual preferences, setting Pure Gold by Tiesh apart from its competitors.

For more information about Pure Gold by Tiesh, please visit their showroom at 253 R. A. De Mel Mawatha, Colombo-03.

About Pure Gold by Tiesh

Pure Gold by Tiesh is a distinguished jewellery brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs. Specializing in Italian 18-karat jewellery and 22-carat gold pieces, the brand blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design aesthetics, catering to the discerning tastes of the new-age woman. With a commitment to versatility and inclusivity, Pure Gold by Tiesh offers a range of jewellery for diverse cultures and ethnicities, providing something for everyone. For more information, please visit .



