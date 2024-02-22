Kotakethana Double Murder Accused Sentenced To Death

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The accused in the murder of a mother and daughter in Kotakethana in 2012, was sentenced to death by the Ratnapura High Court.

The court imposed the death penalty on Neil Lakshman who had been indicted for double murder at Kotakethana in Ratnapura.

It was reported that the house where the murders were committed in 2012 was set on fire to destroy all evidence.

The Kotakethana murders referred to a series of 18 mysterious murders of women, including three double murders, starting from 2008 in and around Kahawatte, Kotakethana, Dambulwala, Warapitiya, Opathawatte and nearby area in the Rathnapura district.

The latest murder was reported on 28 September 2015 in Opathawatte in Kotakethana where a Tamil tea plantation worker woman was brutally hacked to death.

The youngest victim was 19 years old and the eldest being 85. (Colombo Gazette)