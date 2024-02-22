Hollywood Star Congratulates Sri Lanka For Working Together To Make Positive Change

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Hollywood star Jason Momoa congratulated Sri Lanka for working together to make positive change.

Best known for his role in the movie Aquaman, the actor congratulated Sri Lanka after the island was declared a UN World Restoration Flagship, in recognition of its vital efforts to rebuild and restore the mangrove ecosystems.

In a UN video, Jason Momoa spoke on the efforts taken by Sri Lanka to work with nature following the devastating tsunami in 2004.

He said Sri Lanka was an example on working together to make positive change. ( Colombo Gazette)