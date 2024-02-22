(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Cabinet has approved concessions for passengers travelling by sea from Sri Lanka to India.

The Government said that it has been recognized that the promotion of maritime passenger transport between Sri Lanka and India has the potential to boost tourism by providing increased access to tourists from both countries.

It was also noted that it is essential to introduce a low-cost travel and transportation fee system.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva to reduce the deviation tax currently charged on passengers leaving Sri Lanka by passenger vessels and passenger ships.

The Government has decided to reduce the deviation tax currently charged on passengers leaving Sri Lanka by passenger vessels and passenger ships to USD 5 and USD 20 respectively and grant free baggage allowance up to 60 kg to a passenger traveling by passenger vessels. (Colombo Gazette)