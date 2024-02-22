Harin Labels Wimal As A Barking Dog

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Tourism Minister Harin Fernando labelled MP Wimal Weerawansa a barking dog for being critical of his statement on India.

Fernando told Parliament that he does not want to spend time throwing stones at the barking dog but would rather throw bones for his to chew.

The Minister was responding to criticism from MP Wimal Weerawansa on Fernando saying that India was a part of Sri Lanka.

Fernando explained why he made that statement in India recently adding that his comments had been misinterpreted.

The Minister noted the importance of India's historical relationship with Sri Lanka and the investments the country is now bringing in.

He recalled that whenever India helps Sri Lanka in a time of need India is praised, but when India attempts to invest in the country that is not welcomed.

Fernando asserted that he has no intention of“selling” Sri Lanka to India but added that Sri Lanka remains indebted to India for its support. (Colombo Gazette)