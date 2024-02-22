Iranian President Invited For State Visit To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to visit Sri Lanka, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

“This visit will be a priority for Iran despite President Raisi's busy schedule,” said the Minister.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Colombo late on Monday for talks with senior officials of the Sri Lankan Government amid Iran's efforts to boost its ties with the Indian Ocean island nation. (Iran Press News Agency)