Building Automation System Market Size, Share, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

Report Highlights:

How big is the building automation system market ?

The global building automation system market size reached US$ 92.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 198.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.83% during 2024-2032.

What is Building Automation System?

A Building Automation System (BAS), also known as Building Management System (BMS), is a computer-based control system installed in buildings to manage and control the building's mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems. The main goal of a BAS is to enhance occupant comfort, reduce energy consumption, and manage building operations effectively. BAS functions typically include automatic control of heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and lighting systems, which constitute a significant part of a building's energy consumption. By optimizing these systems' efficiency, a BAS can significantly reduce energy costs and the building's carbon footprint.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the building automation system

industry?



Significant advancements in technology, particularly in the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are making BAS more effective and convenient which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe.

Modern BAS are remotely controlled and monitored through smartphones or computers, providing more flexibility to building managers. They also leverage AI to learn patterns, make predictions, and optimize operations, improving efficiency and comfort. The global drive towards energy efficiency is contributing to the growth of the market. Buildings consume a significant portion of the world's energy, and with rising energy costs and increasing environmental awareness, energy-efficient solutions like BAS are gaining popularity.

The increasing focus on occupant comfort and productivity is fueling the growth of the market. BAS maintains optimal temperature, humidity, lighting, and air quality, creating a comfortable environment that is boosting occupant productivity and satisfaction. The need for improved safety and security is also contributing to the growth of the market. Modern BAS integrates various security systems, such as access control, surveillance, and fire alarm systems, which enhance the safety and security of buildings and their occupants, thus creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



ABB Ltd.

Convergint Technologies LLC

Distech Controls Inc. (Acuity Brands Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG Trane Technologies plc

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by

Offering Insights:



Security and Access Controls

Facility Management Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

Building Automation System Services Others

Breakup by

Communication Technology:



Wireless Wired

Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Residential Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

