Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Responds To French President

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded in a
statement to French President Emanuel Macron in connection with the
unjustified pleas, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement:
"We strongly condemn the unjustified claims against Azerbaijan
in unilateral defense of Armenia voiced by President of the French
Republic Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with the
Armenian Prime Minister in Paris on February 21, 2024."
The document notes that it is absolutely inappropriate for
France, which for almost 30 years has not spoken out about the
violated rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from their territories and
subjected to massacres, to speak out about the rights and security
of Armenians who left the territories of Azerbaijan of their own
free will and without any violence.
"At the same time, it would be more useful if the French side,
which, within the framework of the Alma-Ata Declaration and some
maps, touched upon the importance of territorial integrity, made it
clear why it did not speak out against the almost 30 years of
Armenian aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories,
including Armenia's ongoing occupation of eight villages in
Azerbaijan.
It is unacceptable to accuse Azerbaijan of a disproportionate
response instead of criticizing Armenia, which, without any
provoking factors, disrupted almost five months of stability, and
such biased approaches should be stopped.
We reiterate that France's insidious policy aimed at creating
new tensions in the region and hindering peace and stability will
not bring results," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
emphasized.
