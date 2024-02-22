Pakistan Signs Largest Ever Fighter Jet Sale Deal With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex signed largest export deal in
Pakistan's history with Azerbaijan Air Force, Azernews reports.
The deal for JF-17C Block-III fighter jets was signed for $1.6
billion, including aircraft, training and ammunition, Pakistani
media reported.
The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) is a big company that
makes airplanes and other things for the military in Pakistan. It
was started in 1971 by the Pakistan Air Force. They make and fix
airplanes for the Pakistani military and also for other
countries.
They work with companies from Turkiye and China to make some of
their products. The PAC also has businesses in other countries like
Myanmar, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab
Emirates. In the past, the Pakistan Air Force realized that they
needed a place to fix their airplanes instead of sending them to
other countries. So, they made a factory called the Aircraft
Rebuild Factory (ARF) in Kamra. They also made another factory
called the Mirage Rebuild Factory (MRF) to fix a different kind of
airplane. These factories were built with the help of experts from
China and France.
