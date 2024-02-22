Japanese FM Condemns Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine At G20 Meeting In Brazil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for bringing about lasting peace as soon as possible.

Kamikawa was speaking at the G20 foreign ministerial meeting that opened in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports, referring to NHK .

As noted, the participants include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Kamikawa said Moscow's continued aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the foundation of G20 cooperation and poses a major challenge to the rule of law.

She added that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force must never be tolerated.

Kamikawa also condemned terrorist attacks by the Islamic group Hamas and other militants. She expressed deep concern about Israel's military operations targeting Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and stressed the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The foreign minister added that Japan is considering extending additional humanitarian assistance worth 32 million dollars for Palestinians.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Japanese government has authorized the issuance of multiple-entry visas with a validity period of 5 years and a period of stay of up to 90 days allowed for each visit to Ukrainian businessmen and relatives of refugees from the war in Ukraine.

