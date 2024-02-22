Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down 8 Out Of 10 Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 22, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by the Russians.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

“On the night of February 22, 2024, the enemy attacked with ten Shahed-type strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation and an X-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea,” the report reads.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down another Russian Su-34

Eight drones were destroyed in the Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 21, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.

Photo credit: Rubizh Brigade